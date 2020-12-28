Agency Reporter

Benue State Police Command said on Sunday that gunmen have killed five persons.

It said the deceased included two persons in Gwer West Local Government and a family of three in Katsina-ala Council.

Spokesperson DSP Catherine Anene told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the phone that the family of three, which included a father, wife and son were killed in their room at Nagu, a village in Katsina-ala Local Government.

She said the family, whose surname was simply identified as Jato, were attacked and killed on Saturday night as they slept, but the attackers did not attack or injure other persons.

Anene said another group of gunmen killed two persons at Naka, the headquarters of Gwer West Local Government area, adding that the police have arrested five persons in connection with the crime, while investigations have continued into the matter.

“On December 27, about 1am, a gunshot was heard at High Level area of Naka town and police officers were deployed. Two persons were arrested on the scene, while two young men were found in a pool of blood.

“The victims were taken to hospital but were confirmed dead. Five more suspects have been arrested and investigation is on,” she said.