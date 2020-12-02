The cult war in Cross Rivers State has claimed the life of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Egbe Eko Edum, serving in No. 73 PMF Squadron, Magumeri, Borno State. Edum who was visiting his home state was killed in the early hours of Wednesday at about 1am by cultists on his arrival from Abuja after attending a conference meeting with the Inspector General of Police. Police Public Relations Officer of Cross River State Command DSP Irene Ugbo confirmed the incident saying that the late officer came into Calabar to see his family but arrived late at night hours.

