Video

Assistant Commissioner of Police axed to death in Calabar

By
0
Views: Visits 65

 

 

The cult war in Cross Rivers State has claimed the life of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Egbe Eko Edum, serving in No. 73 PMF Squadron, Magumeri, Borno State. Edum who was visiting his home state was killed in the early hours of Wednesday at about 1am by cultists on his arrival from Abuja after attending a conference meeting with the Inspector General of Police. Police Public Relations Officer of Cross River State Command DSP Irene Ugbo confirmed the incident saying that the late officer came into Calabar to see his family but arrived late at night hours.

‘Winner of Winners’ Chimamanda Adichie to feature in live event with Women’s Prize for Fiction

Previous article

Nigerian-Brazilian History Project Appoints Damola Adebowale As Curator

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Video