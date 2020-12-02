By Nsa Gill, Calabar

An Assistant Commissioner of Police serving in No. 73 PMF Squadron, Magumeri, Borno state, ACP Egbe Eko Edum has been reportedly axed to death in Calabar, Cross River State Capital by unknown men.

The attack took place in the early hours of Wednesday, December 2, at about 1:00 am along Murtala Mohammed Highway in Calabar by Pepsi depot, sources said.

Police Public Relations Officer of Cross River State Command DSP Irene Ugbo confirmed the incident saying that the late officer came into Calabar to see his family but arrived late at night hours.

“He dropped off from a public transport and had called his wife to pick him up before he was attacked by the unknown men. We are investigating the incident and the family has recovered the body from the seen,” the PPRO explained.

She reiterated that the deceased “is an Assistant Commissioner of Police who serves in Borno State; he is not serving here. I think he was coming to see his family here in Cross River, he arrived in Calabar at about 1:00am when the incident happened.”