By Ike Uchechukwu & Emma Una

The discovery of the body of an Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Egbe Eko Edum, reportedly hacked to death by unknown assailants in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, yesterday, caused panic in the city.

Vanguard learned that the tragic incident took place around 1:00 am along Murtala Muhammed Highway in Calabar by Pepsi depot, adjacent WAEC office.

It was gathered that the Police officer serving in No.73 PMF Squadron, Magumeri, Borno State, was hacked to death with an axe by his assailants who left him to die on the lonely highway.

A resident said: “He has a house close to NTA Calabar along the highway. He alighted from a vehicle and was heading to his house when the hoodlums attacked him. You can imagine he had travelled from Borno only to be killed metres away from his house.”

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Cross River State Command, Irene Ugbo, who confirmed the incident, said the late officer came into Calabar to see his family but arrived in the wee hours.

Her words: “He dropped off from public transport and had called his wife to pick him up before he was attacked by the unknown men. We are investigating the incident and the family has recovered the body from the scene of the tragic incident.

“He is not serving here. I think he was coming to see his family in Cross River. He arrived in Calabar at about 1 am when the incident happened.”

