Our Reporter

THE Occupational Safety and Health Association, has elected the Atayero of Aramoko Kingdom, Oba Olusegun Aderemi as its 4th regional president.

The election took place during the group’s International Conference and induction of members in Abuja.

Oba Aderemi promised to drive the safety aims and objectives of the association.

He urged the government and private sectors to prioritise workers’ trainings on safety.

The event was witnessed by top dignitaries including King Alfred Diete-Spiff and Health Ministetr Dr Osagie Ehanire