By Damola Kola-Dare

The state coordinator of the Association of Orphanages and Homes Operators in Nigeria (ASOHON), Alhaji Ganiyu Olayiwola Dosunmu has urged Lagos State Government to support orphanages in the state.

Speaking at a press briefing to commemorate this year’s World Orphans’ Day, he stressed the need for government to prioritise health insurance and funding of education for orphans.

“We are appealing to the Lagos State Government to support us and show concern. It should create health insurance scheme for orphans. As regards education, the government should invest in their schooling. The orphans are the children of government,” he said.

Dosunmu lauded Lagos State governor’s wife, Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu for palliatives given to orphanages across the state during the lockdown.

Executive Coordinator, Bimbo Odukoya Foundation, Mrs. Aderonke Oyelakin who spoke on the essence of the World Orphans’ Day, noted that it was aimed at calling attention to the plight of orphans for people to create awareness and support motherless and fatherless children worldwide.