By Damola Kola-Dare

The state coordinator of the Association of Orphanages and Homes Operators in Nigeria (ASOHON), Alhaji  Ganiyu Olayiwola Dosunmu has urged  Lagos State Government to support orphanages in the state.

Speaking at a press briefing to commemorate this year’s World Orphans’ Day, he stressed the need for  government to prioritise  health insurance and  funding of  education for orphans.

“We are appealing to the Lagos State Government to support us and show concern. It should create health insurance scheme for orphans. As regards education, the government should invest in their schooling. The orphans are the children of government,” he said.

Dosunmu lauded Lagos State governor’s wife, Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu for palliatives given to orphanages across the state during the lockdown.

Executive Coordinator, Bimbo Odukoya Foundation, Mrs. Aderonke Oyelakin who spoke on the essence of the World Orphans’ Day, noted that it was  aimed at calling  attention to the plight of  orphans for  people to  create awareness and  support motherless and fatherless children worldwide.

