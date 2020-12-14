Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike

As 30 professors vie for the seat of vice-chancellor of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike (MOUAU) in Abia State, the institution’s chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has urged fair play and justice in the entire process.

Debunking a media report of a particular candidate has an edge over others via a statement yesterday, the union’s chairperson and secretary, Comrades Chinyere Echendu and Francis Nkaa queried the source of information.

They stated that outcomes of the Joint Council and Senate Selection Board had not been collated as of Friday.

The chapter’s ASUU advised the selection team to be very diligent with the exercise and ensure it follows through the criteria set for the contestants during interview and review of curriculum vitae, as well as resolve all contentious issues before collation of results.

It stressed that “nothing extraneous should be introduced into the interview process.

“As a Federal Government established and global institution, interested Nigerians who meet the specified criteria have the right to aspire irrespective of their race, religion, tribe, and ethnicity.”