Alumni of Bayero University, Kano appealed to Federal government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to sheathe their swords on the protracted industrial action in the interest of the future generation.

The Chairman of Class ’89 set of the university, Dr Kabiru Jinjiri made the appeal during the presentation of N.5 million Cheque donation to their Alumni to support indigent students in the university.

Jinjiri, who regretted the nine months old strike of ASUU, lamented the negative impact of the school closure particularly on the future of younger generation might be devastated, if not check immediate.

He worried that the disagreement between Federal Government and ASUU has dragged unnecessarily long, however wanted the parties to shift ground. He added that it is high time the university students returned to class.

Jinjiri explained that cash donation which was sourced through individual member’s contribution was part of their widows might to uplift the suffering of less privilege students.

Besides, he said the Alumni had donated N100,000 to assist indigent patients at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) and a similar gesture executed in Jigawa, Katsina and Kaduna states.

“It is an annual affair and this year we have decided to donate to indigent students and patients in Kano, Katsina, Jigawa and Kaduna states. The Class 89 also gave a cash and material donations to Charity home, Orphanage home, in Katsina state and similar gesture to indigent patients at Barau Hospital in Kaduna state,” Dr Jinjiri noted.

Applauding the gesture of the old students, the Vice Chancellor of Bayero University Kano, Professor Sagir Adamu represented by the university’s Liberian Dr Musa Audi Auyo said the donation will be judiciously utilized.

He said BUK used such programme for long where indigent students were supported whenever they are identified, screened and verified by the School authority .

“We are happy that the Class 89 are good enough to support those who cannot afford to pay their School fees as and when due. This would definitely rekindled their hopes and soften the minds of the Indigine students not be aggressive or frustrated in life,” Adamu said.

