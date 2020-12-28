By Ahmad Murtala

Sir. I have been ruminating on the seemingly unending strike that is destroying the education sector, especially the universities.

Every university in Nigeria has a chancellor, and I like the systematic approach applied to the selection for such position, which is cross-cultural, hence holding Nigeria firm to its indivisibility. Traditional rulers, till today, have vital role to play because they are close to the communities, as such all the affected students are their children.

I find it very hard to believe within me that President Muhammadu Buhari is here to inflict suffering on Nigerians; but it is now clear to me that some of his aides are not aiding for development of this country, rather they are interested in what they will zip off in their purses. The interview with Dr. Isa Ali Fantami on Progress Radio Gombe and the audio clip by Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa cleared the air, that indeed there are some President’s aides who hinder people from reaching Mr. President, and as such, I doubt if he knows that students have been at home for more than seven months due to ASUU strike.

With the date of resumption uncertain after the strike, the role of traditional ruler is now the most needed, since, they are the chancellors of those universities and they have access to meet Mr. President.

ASUU should comprehensively articulate their needs to the First Class traditional rulers, who could meet the President for direct negotiations in their capacity as Chancellors of the affected universities.

For their part, students on the platform of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) can also articulate a position on their expectations over schools resumption and as well forward through the chancellors for the President’s consideration.

Parents also should resort to television and radio platforms to vent out their frustrations over incessant shutdowns of the university system and the seeming insensitivity exhibited government officials in towards hurriedly resolving the issues in dispute with ASUU and honoring agreements entered with the university teachers.

Strong education is strong economy.