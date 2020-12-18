By Gbenga Omokhunu, Abuja

Ahead of 2023 presidency, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has inaugurated his support groups across the 36 states of the federation.

The Atiku Support Group was launched in Abuja with Alhaji Abubakar Kabir Babawo named as its Director General and Atiku Aminu Mohammed as its Chairman.

The mission of the organisation, it was learnt, is to project the former Vice-President’s vision of sustainable national development as he prepares to formally declare his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election.

The state coordinators and zonal excos include Northcentral Zonal Coordinator, Orngu Anngu; Deputy Zonal Coordinator, Isiaka Mogaji; Women Leader Mabe Ameh; Benue State Coordinator George Odoo Ezekiel; Niger State Coordinator Hassana Shuaibu Dada; Kwara State Coordinator Segun Olawoyin; Kogi State Coordinator Ocheni Titus Okayi; Nasarawa State Coordinator Abubakar Agwai; Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Coordinator Agajo Daniel and Plateau State Coordinator Solomon Ballason Shitnan.