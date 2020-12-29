Diego Costa

Diego Costa has reached an agreement with his club, Atletico Madrid to terminate the remainder of his contract, putting him on the list of free transfers when the window opens in January.

Dailymail reports that after falling down the pecking order under Diego Simeone, Costa is understood to have instructed Atletico to tear up his contract which had just six months to run, with the striker picking up £270,000-a-week.

The 32-year-old has struggled for gametime in his second spell at the club, no thanks to recurring injuries.

Also, competition with Joao Felix and Luis Suarez compounded his woes even when he is fit, managing just two goals across his seven games this term – his most recent strike coming from off the bench at Elche in a LaLiga match before Christmas.

Costa rejoined Atletico for a second spell from Chelsea for £54million during the 2017-18 season.

Vanguard News Nigeria