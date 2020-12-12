Masari said the schools should be shut down and the children returned to their respective homes.

The Governor gave the order while speaking with newsmen shortly after visiting the scene of incident on Saturday.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has ordered the closure of all boarding schools till further notice following Friday night attack by gunmen on Government Science secondary school, Kankara local government area of the state.

This was also coming as the State’s Commissioner of Education, Associate Professor Badamasi Charanchi said a total of about 406 students were found after the gunmen attack on the school.

Charanchi stated this while addressing residents, parents and guardians in the school premises in a short video going viral on social media.

The Commissioner upon interaction with some of the students who found their way back, they said they passed the night inside the bush walking all through.

“The children have continued to return and according to report available, the number of the missing children who have returned are now 406 including the earlier ones found.

“We have interacted with many of the children who said some passed the night in the bush walking all through.

“Parents who come and upon identification of their children, we will hand over their children to them to return back home,” the Commissioner, Charanchi stated.