Officers of the Taraba State Police Command have said that they foiled an attempt by some armed men to abduct a Chinese national in the Gidin Dorowa area of Wukari Local Government Area of the state.

This disclosure was made in a statement on Tuesday by the command`s Police Public Relations Officer, David Misal, in Jalingo.

The PPRO alleged that the armed men had blocked the Wukari-Jalingo highway leading to the Taraba capital on Monday with a view to kidnapping the Chinese National.

Mr Misal said that one of the suspected kidnappers was killed in the gun battle with the police, while his other alleged accomplices escaped with injuries.

“The command successfully killed one of the kidnappers terrorising Wukari Jalingo road and recovered one AK47 with two magazines loaded with 60 rounds of ammunition.

As insecurity on Nigeria highways has skyrocketed, the development is also similar with the state of highways in Taraba and the Wukari-Jalingo path is no exception as it has become a death trap for many commuters.

The Street Journal, in September, had reported that Danlami Shamaki, the Proprietor of Winners Comprehensive Secondary School, Jalingo, was killed on the same road in a case of a suspected kidnap.

Similarly, a foreign national working with Panorama Farms was abducted from the front of the farm in Ibadan, Oyo State on Sunday. Attempts to rescue the foreigner led to the death of a soldier of the operation bust unit and another civilian.

Like this: Like Loading...