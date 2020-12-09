Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (L) and his Gabon teammates were forced to sleep on an airport floor in the Gambia. © AFP GABRIEL BOUYS

Gabonese forward and captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been fined by the football governing body CAF, the sum of $10,000 over publishing what it has termed ”degrading material” that threatens the image of the body.

The sanction was handed out to the star for criticizing CAF after having been forced to sleep in an airport alongside his teammates ahead of the Group D Africa Cup of Nations qualifier versus the Gambian side.

The judgment read on the CAF official site ”The CAF Disciplinary Board decided to impose a fine of 10,000 USD for breach of the values of sportsmanship and integrity on the Gabonese Football Federation for the regrettable behavior of the player.”

”In terms of the CAF Statutes & Regulations; of Articles 10, 11, 43.1, 46, 82 of the Disciplinary Code. Mr. Pierre Emerick Emiliano François Aubameyang has publicly published offensive and degrading material that undermines the honor and image of the Confederation of African Football,” it further read.

The Gabon side was slated to play the West African country in Bakau, but they arrived at the Banjul International Airport and were delayed

Despite providing their COVID-19 results to the immigration officers for checks. with reports, their passports were still seized which made the team spend the night at the airport.