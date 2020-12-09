CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - MAY 14: Senator Simon Birmingham during the opening of Senate business on May 14, 2020 in Canberra, Australia. Today is final day of a special parliamentary sitting, after parliament was adjourned due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Parliament is set to resume in August 2020. (Photo by Sam Mooy/Getty Images)

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - MAY 14: Senator Simon Birmingham during the opening of Senate business on May 14, 2020 in Canberra, Australia. Today is final day of a special parliamentary sitting, after parliament was adjourned due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Parliament is set to resume in August 2020. (Photo by Sam Mooy/Getty Images)

Australian trade minister Simon Birmingham has accused China of breaching its own free trade deals, BBC reports.

China signed a bilateral free trade agreement with Australia in June 2015 after a decade of negotiations and last year bought $150billion worth of Australian exports.

Despite the agreement coming into force five years ago this month, China has imposed 200 percent tariffs on Australian wines and 80 percent import taxes on Australian barley, along with restrictions on Australian exports of beef, timber, lobster and even coal.

Senator Birmingham has hit back at China, accusing it of breaching the China-Australia free trade agreement and its obligations to the world trade organisation.

”The Australian government has become increasingly concerned about a series of trade disruptive and restrictive measures implemented by the Chinese government on a wide range of goods imported from China and that these disruptions have increased significantly in recent months, he told the Senate on Wednesday morning, 9 December.

‘In the view of the Australian government, the targeted nature of Chinese government measures on Australian goods raises concerns about China’s adherence to the letter and WTO obligations.

‘Australia has raised these concerns with Chinese officials on multiple occasions in both Canberra and Beijing.’

Senator Birmingham pointed out that despite being a member of the WTO, China had been hypocritical.

‘The Chinese government has consistently spoken about its commitment to open trade and the multilateral trading system, he said.

All WTO members are expected to conduct their trading relationships in a manner consistent with their international obligations.

Australia has now taken China to WTO after China blamed biosecurity measures for some of the delays in getting Australian exports through ports.

The tariffs on barley and wine, and restrictions on meat, live seafood exports, timber, coal and cotton were specifically raised during a November 25 session.

Australia has also addressed China’s allegations of barley exports being dumped, where surplus produce is sent overseas to dominate the market and drive out competition.

Like this: Like Loading...