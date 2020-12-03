Australia’s parliament on Thursday, 3 December, passed legislation giving the federal government power to veto any agreement struck with foreign states, a move likely to anger China and intensify a bitter diplomatic spat between the two countries.

According to Reuter, the law allows the federal government to block any agreement between Australian states, councils or institutions and a foreign government.

Prime minister Scott Morrison has stressed that the law is not aimed at any country but it is widely seen by analysts as directed at China.

Under the terms of the new law, the foreign minister can veto any agreements with foreign governments if they adversely affect Australia’s foreign relations or are inconsistent with Australian foreign policy.

The relationship between Australia and China, its largest trading partner have soured since Morrison called for an independent international investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year.

Beijing has also taken umbrage at Canberra’s blocking of a recent agricultural deal, it’s barring of Chinese tech giant Huawei from its 5G network and legislation outlawing foreign interference in Australia’s domestic politics.

China has blocked billions of dollars worth of Australian exports from lobsters to wine in recent months and refused to accept phone calls from Australian ministers.

Ties soured further this week when a senior Chinese official posted a fake image of an Australian soldier holding a bloodied knife to the throat of an Afghanistan child prompting Morrison to demand an apology from Beijing.

Australian universities earn billions of dollars in tuition fees from Chinese students but some of their agreements with state-backed Chinese institutions may now come under closer scrutiny.

Last year Australia’s new south wales state scrapped a Chinese-funded language programme in schools amid fears about foreign influence.

