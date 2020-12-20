The outbreak has also forced organisers of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race to cancel the event for the first time in its history.

Until Wednesday, Australia had recorded just one locally transmitted infection in the past fortnight.

The country, which is considered a relative success story of the pandemic has recorded about 28,000 infections and 908 deaths in total, according to a Johns Hopkins university tally.

Speaking at a news conference, NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian urged people in the Sydney area to wear face masks in public although it was not mandatory. Earlier she pleaded with all residents to limit their activities over the next few days and stay at home.