Australia will launch a formal appeal to the world trade organization (WTO) on Wednesday, 16 December, seeking a review of China’s decision to impose hefty tariffs on imports of Australian barley, minister for Trade Simon Birmingham said.

Acknowledging the appeal could take years to be resolved, Birmingham said that Australia would also request for formal consultations with China regarding dumping and other duties on Australian barley amid an increasingly bitter trade and a diplomatic row between the two countries.

As relations soured this year after Canberra proposed an independent investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, first reported in central China last year, Beijing in May imposed five years of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties totalling 80.5 per cent on Australian barley effectively stopping a billion-dollar trade in its tracks.

Australia denies the allegationsthat it subsidises local barley production and Birmingham said it will seek formal intervention from the WTO.

“Australia has an incredibly strong case to mount in relation to defending the integrity and proprietary of our grain growers and barley producers, Birmingham said.

The Chinese government embassy in Australian did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment, CNBC reports.

It is not clear how effective Australia’s decision to appeal to the WTO will be.

“The trouble with this barley-WTO item is that it will take a long time, it would normally take well over a year, possibly two years, Peter McCawley, an economist at the Australian national university said.

“So in a way, the appeal to the WTO is more symbolic than actually having any immediate effect, it is really just Australia digging its heels in and sending yet another signal to China. On the Chinese side, I think they won’t care much because there’s no easy solution to this situation, McCawley said.

