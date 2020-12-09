An 18-year-old Australian man, on Wednesday, was arrested by the Federal Police in the southern city of Albury in the New South Wales (NSW) state over terrorism-related offences.

ABN News reports that his arrest was an aftermath of a probe launched by the NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team (JCTT) in August after investigators became aware of his numerous posts on social networks.

According to the police, his social posts often contained an extreme right-wing ideology pointing to potential criminal activity.

A statement released by the Australian police said, “The 18-year-old man was arrested earlier this morning (Wednesday, 9 December 2020) and is due to be charged with a range of criminal counter-terrorism-related offences.”

It was gathered that the arrest was made on Wednesday, as investigators were concerned over “the escalating content of some of the man’s communications, which allegedly indicated his willingness to commit a violent and criminal act.”

The teen will appear before the Albury Local Court later on Wednesday and will be charged with urging violence against members or groups.

The teenager, if found guilty of his crime, could risks the maximum penalty of seven-year imprisonment and up to five years jail term, respectively, for advocating and envisaging terrorism.

Responding to possible reasons why a teenager could be drawn to extremist ideology, Assistant Commissioner Walton said:

“They’re looking for a cause, they’re looking for an identity, they’re looking for something to connect to.

“They’re disengaged from the mainstream society; they’re hero-worshipping people that we would suggest in history that should be forgotten.”

The police chief added that the teen expressed extremist views about “Almost anyone that didn’t look like him,” more specifically the non-whites, immigrants, Jews and Muslims.

