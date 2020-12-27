Daily News

Authority arrests 5 for throwing illegal parties in Paris

Paris Ritz
 Paris 

Five people suspected of organising illegal parties during the coronavirus pandemic have been arrested by police in Paris, authorities said on Sunday.

The suspects are accused of putting others in danger, according to a statement.

Officers cleared gatherings in a number of districts in the French capital over the weekend, as well as in the Tremblay-en-France suburb near the Charles de Gaulle airport.

In total, 93 partygoers received warnings after attending various events flouting coronavirus rules. Such warnings usually come with a fine.

France relaxed some of its restrictions in mid-December, although night-time rules remain in place, banning people from leaving their homes without good reason from 8 pm until 6 am.

