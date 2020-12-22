Hit-and-run driver knocks man dead in Delta



An auto crash, which occurred around Amuludun on the Old Oyo-Ibadan road yesterday killed three persons and injured three others.

An eyewitness said a trailer coming from Ojoo had a failed brake and rammed into a Micra while trying to overtake in a slow-moving traffic along Funduck area.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Oyo State, Mrs Uche Chukwurah, confirmed the incident. Chukwurah said the accident occurred around 12:15p.m. and the cause of accident was speed violation and loss of control from the truck driver.

The FRSC boss said the truck rammed into the Micra car resulting in the death of three persons, consisting of two males and a female.

“Three persons were also injured, all females. The total number of persons involved in the incident was eight while the remaining two persons were unhurt.

“The body of one of the deceased was taken to Adeoyo Hospital morgue while families of the other two victims came around to collect their corpses”.

The sector commander urged motorists to always avoid wrongful overtaking and adhere to other traffic rules to avoid unnecessary accident that can lead to loss of lives and properties.

MEANWHILE, a young man, simply identified as Eguono, was knocked down by a hit-and-run driver on Sunday night, by Airport Junction in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

The deceased, said to be in his late 30s, usually played football in the area and was known to do different kinds of labour to make a living. An unidentified person was said to have been hit also, in the accident, but managed to get up from the scene to seek aid.

An eyewitness told newsmen that the deceased was relaxing in a drinking bar with friends when he received a phone call to help fix a cement truck that broke down across the road.

“But on his way back, he was knocked down by the vehicle. People gathered but were afraid to rush him to a hospital. We heard him grunting till about past 12midnight when he became still. The driver of the vehicle ran away,” the witness said, adding that friends took the body away from the scene around 8:00a.m. yesterday.