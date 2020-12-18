By John Ofikhenua, Abuja

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) at the weekend said the average air passengers for specified routes single journey increased by 0.13 per cent month-on-month and by 18.47 per cent year-on-year to N36, 301.74 in November 2020 from N36, 256.08 in October 2020.

It broke the news in its “Transport Fare Watch, November 2020.”

The report said States with highest air fare were Anambra/ Cross River (N38, 500.00), Lagos (N38, 400.00), Jigawa (N38, 260.00) while States with lowest air fare were Akwa Ibom (N32, 500.00), Sokoto (N33, 200.00), and Gombe (N34, 550.00).

Average fare paid by commuters for journey by motorcycle per drop increased by 4.13 per cent month-on-month and by 120.15 per cent year-on-year to N276.38 in November 2020 from N265.41 in October 2020.

It added that states with highest journey fare by motorcycle per drop, according to NBS, were Niger (N1,520.46), Kogi (N390.15) and Taraba (N360.40) while states with lowest journey fare by motorcycle per drop were Adamawa (N75.99), Katsina (N110.40) and Kebbi (N140.28).

The document noted that average fare paid by commuters for bus journey within the city increased by 3.61 per cent month-on-month and by 73.84 per cent year-on-year to N333.86 in November 2020 from N322.22 in October 2020.

The NBS said States with highest bus journey fare within city were Zamfara (N595.22), Bauchi (N510.65) and Nasarawa (N438.45) while States with lowest bus journey fare within city were Abia (N195.24), Borno (N213.21) and Kebbi (N220.30).

On water way transportation, it said the average fare paid by passengers for water way passenger transport increased by 0.86 per cent month-on-month and by 35.39 per cent year-on-year to N756.84 in November 2020 from N750.42 in October 2020.

The data reads in part “States with highest fare by water way passenger transport were Delta (N2,294.23), Bayelsa (N2,215.65) and Rivers (N2,185.10) while states with lowest fare by water way passenger transport were Borno (N229.10), Gombe (N280.10) and Kebbi (N300.00).

Average fare paid by commuters for bus journey intercity increased by 1.39 per cent month-on-month and by 36.38 per cent year-on-year to N2, 240.66 in November 2020 from N2, 209.84 in October 2020.

“States with highest bus journey fare intercity were Abuja FCT (N4, 380.40), Lagos (N3, 100.00) and Sokoto (N3, 100.00) while States with lowest bus journey fare within city were Bayelsa (N1, 500.10), Enugu (N1, 597.10) and Bauchi (N1, 642.12).

“The Transport fare Watch report for November 2020 covers the following categories namely bus journey within the city per drop constant route; bus journey intercity, state route, charge per person; air fare charge for specified routes single journey; journey by motorcycle (Okada) per drop; and water way passenger transport.”