The long queue for expensive and unavailable kerosine…but when will this scarcitystop?

The average price per litre paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene increased to N353.38 in November from N352.93 in October, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says.

The Bureau made this known in its “National Household Kerosene Price Watch (November 2020)’’ obtained from its website on Thursday in Abuja.

According to NBS, the increase is by 0.13 per cent month on-month and by 11.29 per cent year-on-year.

The report listed states with the highest average price per litre of kerosene as Ebonyi whose residents bought at N433.33, Benue at N429.17 and Taraba at N411.52.

It added that states with the lowest average price per litre of the product were Bayelsa at N212.96, Rivers N283.33 and Niger N316.67.

“Similarly, average price per gallon paid by consumers for kerosene decreased by -1.18 per cent month-on-month and increased by 0.67 per cent year-on-year to N1,218.50 in November from N1,233 in October.

“States with the lowest average price per gallon were Osun at N970.45, Delta N986.43 and Anambra N1,071.

“States with the highest average price per gallon were Kebbi N1,377.78, Enugu N1,363.46 and Nasarawa N1,328.33’’.

The NBS said that in arriving at the statistics, field work was carried out by its staff in all states of the federation supported by supervisors who were monitored by internal and external observers. (NAN)

