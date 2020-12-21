Sanya Oni

Earlier in April the New York Times had reported that the Trump administration had reached an agreement in principle with major airlines over the terms of a $25 billion bailout to prop up the aviation as the coronavirus pandemic ravaged. In the deal put together by the Treasury Department, carriers like Alaska Airlines, Allegiant Air, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Frontier Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, United Airlines, SkyWest Airlines and Southwest Airlines would benefit from the package designed to help them pay their workers. A month after the US intervention, there were also reports of Her Majesty’s government, also in a desperate attempt to mitigate the devastation caused by Covid-19, reportedly shelled out £1.8bn of British taxpayers’ money to four British carriers – British Airways, EasyJet, Wizz Air and Ryanair

Several months after, Nigerians could only mutter about the fate of their local aviation industry in the face of their own experience of similar devastation wrought from the months of imposed inactivity. Today, if the conventional wisdom across the globe is one in which countries continue to work out mitigating interventions to keep their domestic aviation industries up and running, the Nigerian government has certainly done pretty little to demonstrate not just the enormity of the challenge let alone a resolve take such measures that are necessary at this to rescue its beleaguered carriers.

And this is an industry that is traditionally assailed by myriad of challenges not limited to high operating costs, multiple charges and unfriendly policy environment. And now to add the burden imposed by the enforced lockdown from the pandemic, the outlook cannot be anything but deeply concerning.

And the signs are already with us. In August, Air Peace, arguably the nation’s leading airline not only laid off 70 pilots, it went on to effect an across the board cuts in salaries and emoluments for staff. A simple notice from the airline had summed it up: “The airline cannot afford to toe the path of being unable to continue to fulfil its financial obligations to its staff, external vendors, aviation agencies, maintenance organisations, insurance companies, banks and other creditors…”

That note had ended rather ominously: “Anything short of what we have done may lead to the collapse of an airline as could be seen in some places worldwide during this period”.

Arik Air another promising airline would join the train when earlier in the month, it offloaded some 300 workers. For an airline already on the throes of asphyxiation (over 50 per cent of its workforce of over 1,600 staff had been on furlough in the last six months), the development must have come as a final nail on the coffin of sorts.

Like the statement from Air Peace, the text was in every way similar: “Arising from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the constrained ability of the airline to complete heavy maintenance activities and return its planes to operations, stunted revenues against increasing operational costs, the management of Arik Air (In Receivership) has declared 300 staff members redundant to its current level of operations”.

Put simply, Covid-19 with its associated disruptions, has, like an opportunistic disease, finally uprooted the remaining vestiges of the pretence of an industry that had long been endangered. And now with flight resuming in earnest, the need by the airlines for considerable resources for a rebound has become very urgent.

As it turns out, the debate on the bailout is now stuck between the N4billion proposed by the federal government on the one hand, and the N50 billion proposed by the operators via the Senator Smart Adeyemi-led Senate Committee on Aviation, on the other. In between them is another proposal by the National Economic Council (NEC) for a N27 billion package for the sector. Unfortunately, if one expected a sense of urgency given the gravity of the situation that is presented, nothing of sorts is evident up until this time; none of the careful, painstaking appraisal to match the imperatives of the moment more so at a time the industry is already in the death throes, gasping for breath! Clearly, if the talk about Nigerian carriers being a part of the global chain and so are not insulated from the pangs of the pandemic has come practically to nothing; so also are the fancy talks about the quantum losses in millions of jobs; the fears of possible depletion in airline revenues and with it the massive threats to aviation investments would appear to count for little now.

As they say in these parts – all na talk! Talk of the tragedy of a nation perennially unable to identify its priorities, let alone moving speedily to do what it must.

Clearly,, if Nigerians would focus less on National Assembly’s rather alarmist prognosis on the state of the industry vis-à-vis the ravages of Covid-19 aspresented at their recent public hearing, there certainly cannot be running away from the debate on the bigger issue of the future of the sector even now as the industry struggles to emerge from the ravages wrought by the pandemic.

It seems to me that a part of that debate must necessarily focus on the on-going rule of natural selection as it affects the industry under which the boys are finally being separated from the men; the debate on the so-called national carrier to be funded wholesale by taxpayers but whose rationale is not foggy still, but appears to make sense only to its promoters.

It should touch on the daring foray by Air Peace into the international aviation orbit amidst its many challenges and what this forebodes for the local industry as a whole. We are talking of an airline which, despite the turbulence of the environment, has not taken a dime of public funds either as grant or bailout and yet successfully made a grand entry into the Lagos-Johannesburg route last week and this at a time the South African Airways which hitherto held a near monopoly of the route had lost its mojo. And more fundamentally, shouldn’t the airline with the largest domestic carrier by fleet, one that has shown exemplary character in the face of storms, not only enjoy huge financial assistance but encouraged to consolidate its lead in local and international operations?

Wouldn’t that be a better, smarter way to save the nation the huge fortune being expended in the vainglorious search for the so-called national carrier?

