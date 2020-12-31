A public speaker and youth advocate, Solomon Valentine, has called out Hon. Solomon Akongfe Aboh, the media aide to the governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade, for allegedly sexually molesting and physically brutalizing a woman who was in search of a job.

Mr. Valentine disclosed that the media aide had brought the lady from Lagos and promised to give her a job with Cali Air.

However, things took a different turn after she turned down his sexual advances.

A photo of Hon. Aboh’s work Identity Card (ID) was also shared online to serve as evidence that he perpetrated the crime.

Valentine who shared photos of the woman with a bleeding face and wrote:

“She was brought to Calabar by the SA @AbohHon on the grounds that he will give her a job with Cali air.

“He now kept her and started making sexual advances at her when she refused this is the result. This is not the first.”

A text accompanying the photo of the media aide’s ID card read: “She has been sexually molested by her boss severely when she requested for money to enable her travel back to Lagos where her parents stay @AbohHon Hon.Aboh, he attempted to kill her. The ID card belongs to the boss (the media aide) for reference purpose.”

As at the time of filing this report, neither the Cross River State Government nor the media aide has responded to the allegations.

See the public speaker’s tweets below:

