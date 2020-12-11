



Ayodele Adio, a managing editor of a news analysis platform, has said he is launching his podcast, Hourglass pod, to explain complex socioeconomic and sociopolitical issues.

Adio said the weekly podcast will talk more about current and passionately debated issues that escape the generous lessons of history and is now unraveling before our eyes in very complex and sometimes dangerous ways.””

“I wanted to achieve three important things with the podcast. First, you show that most of the problems we are dealing with are a consequence of bad decisions (actions or inactions) taken in the past. I also wanted to explain why the issues continue to linger and make recommendations on how we can get away from the mess that has been created,” Adio said.

“I wanted to create a unique [way] of presenting the issues,” he added.

According to him, the podcast will enable him to make a complex and sometimes boring issue, very interesting, and engaging.

“The end goal is to help people to better understand the challenges we face and to think differently about how we go about solving them”, he said.

“I’m distributing the podcast on several platforms like Itunes,”he added.