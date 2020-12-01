Azerbaijan on Tuesday, 1 December, completed reclaiming territory held by Armenian forces for more than a quarter century after a peace deal ended six weeks of fierce fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, Aljazeera reports.

Azerbaijan is a country in the Caucasus region of Eurasia, located at the crossroads of Eastern Europe and Western Asia.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, hailed the restoration of control over the areas as a historic victory and a demonstration of the nation’s unbending spirit.

“We all lived with one dream and now we fulfilled it, we won a victory on the battlefield and in the political arena and that victory opens a new era for our country. It will be an era of development, security and progress, Aliyev said in an address to the nation.

Nagorno Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces since a separatist war there ended in 1994. That conflict left not only Nagorno-Karabakh itself but large chunks of surrounding lands in Armenian hands.

In 44 days of heavy fighting that began on September 27, the Azerbaijani military routed Armenian forces and moved deep into Nagorno Karabakh, forcing Armenia to accept a Russia brokered peace deal that took effect on November 10. The agreement saw the return to Azerbaijan of a significant part of Nagorno Karabakh and also required Armenia to hand over all of the regions it held outside the separatist region.

The Lachin region, which lies between Nagorno Karabakh and Armenia, was the last of the three areas on the rim of Nagorno-Karabakh to be surrendered by Armenian forces on Tuesday.

Russia deployed nearly 2,000 peacekeepers for at least five years to monitor the peace deal and help the return of refugees.

“We have restored historic truth the Azerbaijani people will do everything to rebuild the ruined cities and villages, from now on we will live as a great and proud people, Aliyev said.

After the hostilities ended, Russian peacekeepers assisted the return of refugees from the latest fighting, the Russian military said that over 25,000 people have returned to Nagorno Karabakh from Armenia.

