Chairman of First Deepwater basketball club and sponsor of the just concluded Light It Up Basketball championship held at the Ilupeju Park Otunba Babatunde Babalola has applauded the decision of the Federal Government to build basketball courts across Nigeria.

Speaking with journalists during the final of the 3-Day championship won by River Dragon in the men category and NK Queens in the women, the Ilawe-Ekiti-born businessman says if the Nigeria government kept to its word then it would have created more opportunities for the sport to thrive.

The Light It Up Basketball championship featured a total of eighteen teams from young male and female players and veterans.

Otunba Babalola, however, promised to continue to do it’s best for the game he loves so much.

“Honestly I am impressed with the turnout of young male and female players for this maiden edition of this tournament and I am encouraged to contribute more.

“I also want to say a big thank you to the Nigerian government on the decision of the Federal Ministry of Sports to have over one hundred basketball courts built across the country as such gesture will not only further elevate the game but it will also help to lower crime as the youth will be positively engaged.

“I will continue to do my best to add value to the lives of people through basketball and the first edition of the Light It Up Championship has really encouraged me in that direction.

