By Oluwamayomikun Orekoya

With the West African Boxing Union welterweight title firmly in his grip, Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde has his eyes on the World Boxing Federation (Intercontinental) and the African Boxing Union welterweight titles.

Rilwan was not always a champion. Five years ago, the 23 year-old was training to be a barber and in his spare time, boxing as an amateur in and around the Lagos suburb of Egbeda.

Those days of anonymity in the barbershop are now history thanks to GOtv Boxing Night, the platform on which he has risen to local and international stardom. These days, he is seen across Africa as he messes up opponents’ faces at different editions of GOtv Boxing Night.

His ability has also attracted attention from outside Africa, with offers to fight in Saudi Arabia and Qatar, both of which were botched by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Since his professional debut at GOtv Boxing Night 7, there have been 12 opponents and not one has left undefeated, with four unable to last the distance. One particularly dramatic instance was top Ghanaian opponent, Edem Biki, who had designs on Babatunde’s WABU title at GOtv Boxing Night 19. The title defence bout had looked like it was going to drag to the last of the twelfth round when Babatunde, using his considerable reach and power to deliver a vicious combination of punches to send the opponent sprawling.