Chairman of the PGF and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu

By Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has granted approval for the immediate payment of N3 billion gratuity arrears to all verified retirees in the state and its local governments.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner of Finance, Ibrahim Muhammad Augie and made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

According to the statement, N2 billion has been approved for the State Government verified retirees, while N1 billion is approved for Local Governments and Local Government Education Authorities retirees.

It said that all necessary process for the electronic payment to all categories of the affected beneficiaries on a very favourable equitable ratio had been put into motion.

It will be recalled that in May 2020, the sum of N2 .403 billion was paid to all the categories of verified retirees across the State.

From inception of the Bagudu administration. a total sum of N 20.052 Billion has been paid as arrears of gratuities to the State and Local Government retirees.

Notably, Kebbi State has since 2015 been psying salaries and pensions regularly, thereby owing no arrears.

The commissioner said:

“The government of Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has always held the welfare of its citizens, including the state civil and public servants in high esteem .

“We must remind ourselves that the resources at the disposal of Government to execute necessary economic and social development demands, in relation to revenues, is highly challenged , more so, under the current scourge of Covid -19.

“Government cannot in all sincerity, effectively attend to all the demands on the lean resources available. We therefore call on all our citizens, particularly those better informed about the circumstances of the world , the sub-National and the Federal Governments, to be rational and selfless in demands they put on their Governments.

” Times like this call for prudence and self discipline and we must all agree to the necessity to prioritize state expenditures to areas that can best uplift our society from poverty.

” We are happy that, Kebbi State has become a beacon of hope for wealth creation, through development of Agriculture and also an abode of peace and harmony, to the envy of other states in the Federation.

” The Ministry of Finance wishes all our retirees a healthy and prosperous new year,” the statement concluded .

