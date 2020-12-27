By Khadijat Saidu, Birnin Kebbi

The Chairman, Progressive Governors’ Forum and Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has felicitated with Nigerians on the occasion of Christmas.

The Kebbi State Governor, while rejoicing with the Christian community in Kebbi and Nigeria, also expressed happiness that celebrations like Christmas bring utmost joy and merriment.

According to him,it also affords the adherents and other citizens ample opportunity to reflect on the need for sustainable peace, unity and socioeconomic progress of Nigeria.

Bagudu also averred that Almighty Allah has not made a mistake by creating Nigerians together with diverse religious, ethnic and cultural affinities.

The governor maintained that these differences were meant to further unite and bond us together as one indivisible nation.

Bagudu also urged people in the state to live in peace with one another and to continue to observe basic COVID-19 protocols, such as the use of face masks, social distancing and regular hand washing, among others.