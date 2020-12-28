Nigeria’s former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on Sunday, narrated how General Olu Bajowa (retd.) indirectly saved him from being killed during the Lt. Col. Buka Dimka 1976 military coup.

Chief Obasanjo narrated this at the 80th birthday of General Bajowa held in Igbotako, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The former President who described Bajowa as a respectful and cultured man said:

“When the Dimka coup came, if Olu had not been what and what he is, I would have gone with the coup.

“Olu is very respectful; he is very conscious of our culture. He had a child, a boy, and wanted to name the child after me. He had to call me early in the morning, that morning Dimka struck.

“And because Olu (Bajowa) said he was coming, I had to wait a little bit. I waited beyond the time I would have gone out. Olu then came, he made the request and I granted the request.

“So, I was a little bit late in going on the route that I normally took to work. And Reinumuje went ahead of me and they thought it was me and they shot his car. They shot his car, Murtala was shot. Indirectly, that is how Olu Bajowa saved my life.”

Obasanjo further described the celebrant as a performing soldier, who excelled when he was drafted to go and lead 11 Battalion during the nation’s civil war.

Similarly, Bajowa also unveiled a new radio station in Okitipupa which was commissioned by the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

The celebrant noted that the goal of opening the radio station was to complement the effort of government in reviving and prompting Ikale, Ilaje, Ijaw-Apoi and Ijaw-Arogbo culture, tradition, custom and by extension the Yoruba heritage, which are now becoming abandoned or extinct.

