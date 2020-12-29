By Kolade Adeyemi, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong has described the late Minister of Defence and Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Domkat Yah Bali, as an epitome of humility, courage and integrity.

Lalong said this at the funeral service for the late General at the Headquarters of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

The governor recalled that throughout his lifetime, Bali demonstrated discipline, commitment, diligence and valour in his duties where he rose to the peak of his career and retired as a four-star General.

He emphasised that the late Bali’s most cherished virtue, which he always displayed even at the last moments, was integrity.

“He was a man who had a lot of opportunities in life but was never arrogant or haughty. He remained principled, steadfast and truthful in his dealings. Indeed, he brought pride to Plateau State as a worthy son who accomplished a lot in his service to the nation. The state will miss him,” Lalong said.

Chief of General Staff Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin said the nation and its Armed Forces were grateful for the service the late Bali rendered to the nation.

He said the late Bali gave his best in protecting the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

Bali’s widow, Esther, and her children, described the late General as a friend, mentor, father and husband who sacrificed so much for the family and the nation.

In a sermon, COCIN Vice-President Dr. Obed Dashan reminded the congregation to always prepare for death, which is inevitable and can come at the time least expected.

Also, the Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defence and senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang, eulogised the sterling qualities of the former Defence Minister and member of the Supreme Military Council (SMC) and the Armed Forces Ruling Council (AFRC) as he is laid to rest today.