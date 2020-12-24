By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has expressed concern over the rising waves of kidnapping, banditry and killings, saying the situation required concerted physical and spiritual warfare, to rescue the nation from the verge of collapse.

Bamidele, who represents Ekiti Central Senatorial District at the Senate appealed to Nigerians, to in the spirit abounds in the birth of Jesus Christ pray against worsening insecurity in the country.

The All Progressives Congress stalwart said the year 2020 has been a memorable year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and #EndSARS violent crisis that led to the partial closure of the nation’s economy, expressing confidence that such debilitating occurrences may not resurge with attitudinal change and prayers in 2021.

Bamidele said this in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday, in his congratulatory message to Christians on the occasion of the Christmas festivity.

The federal parliamentarian said as the nation approaches another fiscal year, the time has come for President, Muhammadu Buhari to sharpen the security architectures and make prepare them for the real task of securing the nation and its people.

“2020 has been riddled with series of odious and distasteful narratives for Nigeria. The global pandemic and the #EndSARS protest hit the nation so hard, thereby adversely affecting the economic wellbeing of the people.

“Nigerians won’t forget in a hurry, the 43 farmers that were decapitated by insurgents in Zabarmari in Borno State and the 343 students abducted in Kankara Government Science College in Katsina.

“These were apart from other horrendous cases of kidnapping and killings across the geopolitical zones of our country, which makes everyone feel endangered and perceived governments as not really capable of protecting the citizens.

“The major kernel of any government is the protection of lives and property as enunciated in the constitution and government must display the capacity to be able to discharge this onerous duty to Nigerian citizens.

“The citizens must complement whatever efforts the government is doing by embracing rebranding efforts and change their attitudes to life.

“We must as citizens shun corrupt tendencies, criminalities and actions that would further escalate the current socio-economic woes quaking the foundation of our nation, for our destiny lies in our hands.

“But we can’t stand spiritually strong to make supplications when we are disunited and wallow in iniquities.

“Let us in the spirit of Christmas exhibit love, sacrifice, piousness, and remain committed to redirecting our nation to the path of sanity and greatness”.

Vanguard News Nigeria