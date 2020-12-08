After years of struggling while living together in a single-wide trailer, Bam Adebayo has given his mom the birthday present of a lifetime.

The American professional basketball player of Nigerian descent, has gifted his mother a house on her 56th birthday. He bought his mom, Marilyn Blount, a home she can call her own.

Just a couple of weeks after signing a five-year max extension that could earn him close to $200 million if he hits certain escalators, Adebayo surprised his mom with the memorable gift.

Adebayo said during a Monday video conference, “My mom never had nothing that she could call her own. So growing up and being able to do something different with basketball and be a special player, that was something that I’ve always had in my mind, I’ve always wanted to do. And just having the opportunity to do it for my mom is an incredible experience.”

Adebayo posted pictures of the celebration on social media and couldn’t hide the joy he felt after delivering on the goal he had set for himself and his mother. His emotions prior to surprising his mom were similar to the biggest ones he has felt on the basketball court.

“I was so nervous, because I never really give her a gift like that. Because I never really gave her a gift like that. So it kind of gave me like a feel like when I first stepped on the Finals court. I didn’t know what to expect. I didn’t know anything at the moment. It was like one of those ‘aw’ moments where you just sit there for a minute. And she enjoyed it,” he said, via ESPN.

“The moment she had on her face was priceless,” Adebayo said of surprising her with the house.

“Just seeing that woman go through all she went through and finally getting a break and being able to say ‘This is mine,’ and ‘I own this,’ that was a big thing for me. My mom’s never owned anything, so I always wanted her to own something that she could say, ‘This is mine’ and feel good about it. … I wanted her to have 10 toes down feeling this is my house.”

