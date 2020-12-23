Nigerian soldiers

By David Odama

Determined to clear the country of banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities, the four Special Forces of the Nigeria Army, Doma have arrested about 41 members of the notorious gang leader Terwase Gana.

This brings the arrest of Gana’s members to 119 since the death of the gang leader in September this year.

The 4 Special Forces Commander, Major General MG Ali disclosed this Wednesday in Doma, the headquarters of the command while parading the suspects before Journalists.

General Ali explained that in line with the Command’s readiness to restore peace in Benue, Taraba, and Southern Plateau have carried out operations, dislodged a total of 41 members of Gana’s gang members.

According to the General Ali, the sum of N1,487, 500 were recovered from the bandits.

“IAM pleased to inform you that not only did the Special Forces snatched the chief priest, but IAM glad to tell you that the dreaded shrine has been razed, the chief priest has been responsible for preparing charms for the gang using human parts of kidnapped persons”, General Ali stated.

He said in addition, one of the Commander in charge of robbery gang terrorising the people of Taraba, Benue and Nasarawa, Torkuma also died under the Command’s siege while hiding in a village at Katsina Ala

According to him, the Special Forces dislodged Boko Haram terrorist and notorious bandits in Toto, Nasarawa adding that in one of the covert in Kaduna, the command in collaboration with other sister organizations arrested one of the dislodged Boko Haram members, Salisu Usman Dabo and neutralised Buji Bazamfare as well as key bandits terrorising motorist along Lokoja, Kotonkarfe, Abaji Abuja axis.

“In one of our oerations in Okpla, Isanlu,Ilorin, Edo, Kogi and Kwarra the command succeeded in snatching Abdulhakeem Sadiq and Momoh the notorious kidnappers – kingpin terrorising Kogi area that kidnapped and killed a DSS staff.

The SF Commander who said the command snatched other 12 gunrunners in kogi, Kwarra and Kaduna said over 200 cows were rescued among the collaborators, assured that the command will continue to do it best in ensuring safety of all law abiding citizens.

Vanguard News Nigeria