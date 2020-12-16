Agency Reporter

The governments of Kano and Zamfara on Tuesday announced the closure of schools in the states.

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, who made the announcement through his Education Commissioner, Muhammad Sanusi Kiru, did not give any reason for the closure.

But sources the decision to shut schools (public and private) was to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

He urged parents with children in boarding schools to pick their wards from today, stating that “all inconveniences are regretted”.

In Gusau, the Zamfara Government announced the immediate closure of 10 secondary schools believed to be vulnerable to bandits’ attacks.

The state Commissioner for Education, Mr. Ibrahim Abdullahi, told reporters the measures being taken by the state government to secure lives of school pupils.

He said: “We have received the approval of Governor Bello Matawalle to close all the schools located along our borders with our neighbouring states of Katsina and Kaduna, following the recent abduction of over 300 secondary school students at the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina state.

“As you know, Kankara shares borders with Zamfara state and that attack is also a threat to our students which was why we suggested to the governor of the pressing need to close down these schools for the safety of our students,” he explained.

According to the commissioner, all the seven boarding schools and one day school along the state’s borders with Katsina as well as two day schools along the borders of Kaduna state are affected by the closure.