Augustine Okezie, Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command, Saturday morning announced the rescue of over 200 students of Science Secondary School, Kankara Katsina state, who were victims of invasion by a group of bandits on Friday night

A spokesman of the Command, Superintendent Gambo Isa while confirming the attack by bandits in a telephone chat with The Nation, disclosed that further investigation is underway to ascertain the full number of victims and the extent of losses incurred

He said ‘’Bandits in their numbers, shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles, attacked Government Science secondary school, Kankara. The policemen on duty also responded to the attack and engaged them in a gun duel which gave the students the opportunity to scale the fence of the school and ran for safety.

‘’The DPO reinforced the policemen on duty with Armored Personnel Carrier, (APC) which forced the hoodlums to retreat back into the forest. One Inspector sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital and is responding to treatment.’’

In the course of the investigation, the DPO rescued over two hundred students back into the school compound.’’

The Spokesman further assured that combined operations by the Police, Nigerian Army, and Nigerian Air Force are working closely with the school authorities to ascertain the actual number of the missing or kidnapped students while search parties are assiduously working with a view to rescue the missing students.