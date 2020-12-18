Bandits have attacked the convoy of the Emir of Kaura Namoda, HRH Sanusi Muhammad Asha, along Zaria-Funtua road, killing three policemen and five others.

Relatives of the Emir told Channels Television on Friday that the incident happened on Thursday night when the monarch was on his way back to town from Abuja.

The Zamfara State Commissioner of Police, Usman Nagogo also confirmed the incident. He, however, declined to comment further on the attack.

It was gathered that the armed men mercilessly attacked a Hilux in the emir’s convoy and killed the driver, three policemen, a senior guard to the king, and one Dan Amal, who is an uncle to the Emir.

Before his appointment as emir, Muhammad Asha was a Major in the Nigerian Army.

The incident happened on the same day that the abducted school boys from Kankara, regained their freedom.