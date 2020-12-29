Some bandits who abducted a heavily pregnant woman and nine others have demanded a brand new Boxer motorcycle with a full tank of petrol as ransom to free the woman whom they claim has been delivered of a baby while in their custody.

It would be recalled that the bandits had stormed Biyakikwana village in Katsina State last week, kidnapping 10 persons including the heavily pregnant woman.

Bulama Bukarti, a lawyer and Daily Trust columnist, noted that a villager shared the development while speaking with BBC Hausa.

It was gathered that the bandits called the family to inform them that she had given birth, adding that she and the infant will not be released until a ransom is paid.

Bukarti wrote on his page:

”Last week, “bandits” abducted 10 people nine of whom are women and girls, in Biyakikwana village of Katsina. One of them was heavily pregnant. She delivered in captivity. Imagine labour in the open forest during chilling cold at the hands of brutal criminals with no medical help.

“The gang phoned her family to break the news and ask them to go get the baby and the new mother, but not until a ransom is paid. The ransom is a Boxer Motorcycle with a full tank. This is according to a resident who was on BBC Hausa. He said kidnapping is now a daily ritual in his LGA.”

