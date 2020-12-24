The crest of the Nigeria Police Force crest is on a police officer in Abuja on October 3rd, 2020 PHOTO: Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV

One person has been confirmed missing and a police patrol vehicle razed to the ground after armed bandits stormed Minjibir local government area of Kano State.

Police spokesman in Kano, DSP Abdullahi Haruna confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

“After the gunmen kidnapped three people we engaged them in gun battle during which they retreated, leaving two persons behind as they set out patrol van on fire.”

One resident, Bala Sani, told Channels Television that the gunmen arrived the town around 12:45am, shooting sporadically around Masaka area of the town before abducting a businessman, Abdullahi Kalos.

The gunmen were said to have stationed their men at all the junctions in the town and engaged the police in a gun battle around 4:30 am, according to eyewitnesses.

“We are currently in pursuit of the bandits to rescue the victims because we believe some of them had sustained bullet injuries,” the police said.