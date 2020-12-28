A map of Katsina State in the north-west zone of Nigeria.

Bandits have killed one person and abducted a newly wedded couple at Runka community in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident to Channels Television on Monday.

Isah, however, stated that he was making efforts to contact the Divisional Police Officer in the local government for more details.

A resident of Runka also told Channels Television that the community was attacked by the armed men in the early hours of Monday.

The victim, according to the resident, was simply identified as Sama’ila Super, an uncle to the lawmaker representing Safana Constituency in the Katsina State House of Assembly.

Super, who was reported to have been killed after he resisted attempts by the bandits to kidnap him, was buried hours after the incident.

The resident decried that a similar attack was carried out on Sunday where some scores of villagers were abducted at Babban Duhu Community.

He noted that many locals were wounded during the incident and were taken to a hospital for medical treatment.