Justina Asishana – Minna

A pastor serving with ECWA Gospel Kubwa, Kuta, Pastor Jeremiah Ibrahim has been killed by armed bandits in Chukuba village in Shiroro local government area.

This was following an attack by armed bandits in Chukuba village.

The Nation learnt that the Pastor had gone to check his farm in Chukuba and decided to visit a colleague who was the Resident Pastor of Chukuba where he was attacked and killed.

The bandits also kidnapped the wife of the Resident Pastor of Chukuba and other community members who are still in custody of the bandits.

The deceased was buried on Friday at his hometown in Garatu, Bosso local government area of Niger state.

It was learnt that on Friday, Bandits also kidnapped 20 people in Kukoki, Bassa/Kukoki ward in Shiroroocal local government area of Niger state.

Sources told The Nation that the terrorists stormed the area in their usual large numbers, well-armed with sophisticated weapons.

The Source said that while everyone was trying to take over from the bandits, the bandits took hold of their victims by force.

It was also learnt that a lot of properties were looted and the residents in the community have deserted the area for fear of another attack.

Efforts to get the Police reaction proved abortive as several calls made to the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Abiodun Wasiu went unanswered.