Three police, two civilians slain at Benue LG boss’ residence



Armed bandits have killed not fewer than seven persons in Giwa Council of Kaduna State. They also set 330 bags of maize ablaze.

But the military said the bandits were confronted in a gun dwell, while several of them were killed.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said that the state government had been informed by the military that several armed bandits were neutralised at the outskirts of Galadimawa in Giwa Council.

According to Aruwan in a statement issued yesterday, the armed bandits were neutralised after they attacked the weekly Galadimawa Market on Wednesday evening, where two vigilante members and five citizens lost their lives.

He said: “According to the security report, the armed bandits sneaked into the market around 4pm and opened fire on the vigilante, in the process killing Yusuf Iyatawa and Dabo Bafillace.

“While escaping, the bandits killed Danjuma Haladu, Shuaibu Isyaku, Isyaku Adamu, Shehu Dalhatu and Musa Kerawa.”

The bandits reportedly set ablaze a trailer loaded with 330 bags of maize belonging to a trader, Alhaji Hamza Giwa.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir el-Rufai has sent condolences to the families that lost their loved ones and commended security operatives for neutralising the bandits.

ANOTHER set of bandits, in a broad daylight yesterday, attacked the residence of the Chairman, Katsina-Ala Council, Benue State, Afred Atera, killing three policemen and two civilians.

Anonymous source in Katsina-Ala told The Guardian that the heavily-armed gunmen invaded the house around 11a.m. to assassinate the council boss, but were resisted by security men, a situation which resulted to the casualties.

Confirming the incident, the Benue State Police Public relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, said that three policemen were killed.

Governor Samuel Ortom has condemned the attack on the chairman’s residence.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, described the attack e as unacceptable and ordered security operatives to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The statement read in part: “Governor Ortom condemned, in strong terms, the assassination attempt on the Chairman of Katsina-Ala Council, Alfred Atera, earlier today (yesterday), in which three security men and two civilians were killed.

“He assured the people of Sankera and other parts of the state that his administration would not relent in its collaboration with security agencies to curb criminal activities in all ramifications.

“He commiserates with families of those who lost their lives during the attack on Atera’s house and states that their killers would not escape justice.”

