Delta state. Photo; IDONSABI

Bandits reportedly stormed Asaba, the Delta State capital about 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, killing two persons who were praying in their homes, but did not take anything from them.

The Guardian learned that the bandits also abducted a 10-year old boy, identified as Chimeremezie Izu, when his mother could not meet their demands.

Director-General of the Young Nigerian Rights Organisation, Comrade Victor Ojei, explained that the armed men abducted the boy around 3:00 a.m. four buildings away from a friend’s house, adding: “The gunmen actually came to rob the house, but could not find cash, so, they took the woman’s only son with them.”

Narrating her ordeal, the mother of the abducted boy, Mrs. Joy Debbi Ifeoma Izu, revealed that her face and hands were tied when they saw no reasonable amount of money with her.

She said her children’s saving box was destroyed, adding: “This thing happened around 3:37 a.m. I was asleep when I heard the sound of something, so I woke up and ran from my room to my children’s room.”

She also explained that the bandits collected her ATM card and forced her to give them her pin before forcibly taking her android phone.

“And they told me to call them. They collected the little money with me at home and went to the children’s room. They saw their saving box, broke it, and removed the money after tying my face and asking me to lie down.

“They wanted to carry me, but they said if they took me who will bring money for them. So, they were contemplating whether to take my son or daughter,” she added.

When contacted, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the incident, saying: “Some people who were doing morning devotion were killed. I think they were shut from the window and bullets touched two persons and they were rushed to the hospital where they were confirmed dead.”