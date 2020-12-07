• Two teenagers killed by stray bullets after bandit’s raid in Niger



• Gunmen kidnap businessman in Abia, another released after two weeks

Bandits have killed one of their victims, Sani Khalil, two weeks after he was abducted from the Rigasa area of Kaduna State, just as troops foiled another attack in Kasuwan Magani, The Guardian gathered at the weekend.







Khalil had been in the custody of the kidnappers since November 20, when he was abducted along with his friends while they were returning from a journey.







The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday. He explained that the victim was abducted along the Rigasa Link Road in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.







Khalil and two of his friends, Rabiu Auwal and Umar Elkhaddab, were kidnapped at the same time by bandits in Rigasa. Auwal died of the injuries he sustained from gunshots, while Elkhaddab managed to escape from being abducted by the bandits. The survivor, however, sustained injuries in the process and was taken to a hospital for treatment.







The commissioner also disclosed that security agents on Friday night foiled an attack by armed bandits in Kasuwan Magani community, Kajuru local government area of the state.







They were said to have invaded the community in large numbers and went straight to the residence of the leader of Fulani Ardos in the state, Ahmadu Suleiman. The bandits shot at Suleiman shortly after he observed the 8:00p.m. Ishai Muslim prayer at a mosque close to his house, but he survived the attack.







According to the Commissioner, the bandits attempted to assassinate some Fulani community leaders, shooting sporadically, and eventually escaping when security personnel showed up in response to distress calls.







“While fleeing the area, the bandits shot one Alhaji Ahmadu Suleiman, a Fulani leader. He survived with bullet wounds and was rushed to an undisclosed hospital in Kaduna. The situation caused pandemonium in the community, triggering fake stories across social media of ethno-religious crisis in the area.”

IN Niger State, two teenage girls, Aisha, 15, and Sumaiyya, 14, were reported killed by stray bullets when bandits stormed Wushishi Local Government Area at the weekend.

Council chairman, Alhaji Danjuma Suleiman Nalango, who confirmed the incident to newsmen, said the armed men stormed Wushishi town with the intention to kidnap a businessman, Mr. Akuya, residing near UBA branch office in the area. Unfortunately, Akuya was not at home when they struck. It was gathered that bandits whisked away the son of the businessman to an unknown destination.

Nalango explained that the two girls killed by stray bullets were playing on the premises when the gunmen stormed the residence and started shooting while searching for Akuya.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Niger State, ASP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident but, assured that security agents were on top of the situation. He enjoined residents to remain calm. Abiodun also called on people to always provide useful information that would assist police fight criminality in their area.

MEANWHILE, a yet-to-be identified businessman has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Aba, the commercial nerve of Abia State.







Though details of the kidnapping incident is still sketchy, sources within the Ogbor Hill axis of the commercial city told newsmen that the kidnappers whisked away their victim and were yet to establish contact with his family.







This is as reports emerged yesterday that another businessman, Mr. Obinna, who was kidnapped two weeks ago regained freedom in the early hours of Sunday.

It was gathered that the kidnappers who had earlier demanded N200 million on Thursday reduced their demand to N100 million.







The family was said to have insisted they could not afford the said amount. It was gathered the gang eventually collected N5 million that was delivered at a location before the victim was released.