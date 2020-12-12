Katsina, usually referred to as Katsina State to distinguish it from the city of Katsina, is a state in North West zone of Nigeria.

Bandits have attacked the Government Science Secondary School, Ƙanƙara, Katsina State.

Armed with sophisticated weapons, the bandits stormed the school in their numbers and attacked the students in an operation that last about an hour.

The school principal, Malam Usman Abubakar who confirmed the incident to Channels Television on a phone call said the bandits arrived the school at about 10:15 pm on Friday.

Abubakar revealed that the bandits on arrival at the school entrance, burgled the school gate and shot one of the policemen at the gate in the leg.

He says the officer is, however, now receiving treatment in one of the hospitals while the other one.

The police also confirmed the incident.

This attack comes less than six hours after President Muhammadu Buhari arrived his home state for a week-long private visit.

“The bandits came on motorcycles firing sporadically and tried to enter the school,” state police spokesman Isa Gambo told AFP.

“Our men with the assistance of the army engaged them in a shootout lasting one and half hours,” he added.

The gunmen were forced to retreat and were being tracked, but the spokesman made no mention of casualties.

It was also unclear if any hostages had been taken.

“We are still taking the roll call to determine if any student is missing,” the spokesman said.

Reinforcements had been deployed to search for any missing students.

“This morning some 200 students who fled for safety during the assault have returned to the hostel, ” he added.