Must a state appoint its most senior judge as a substantive chief judge? The question is at the root of the crisis rocking the Gombe and Cross River judiciaries, writes ROBERT EGBE.

The Cross River and Gombe states judiciaries are in the eye of the storm following their inability to resolve their chief judge (CJ) appointment crisis. The root of the problem is the refusal or inability of both states to comply with the National Judicial Council’s (NJC’s) choice.

Cross River

For almost one year, Cross River has been without a substantive Chief Judge, following the House of Assembly’s refusal to confirm the NJC’s recommended nominee, Justice Akon Ikpeme.

Last December, the state’s Judicial Sevice Commission (JSC) recommended Justice Akon Ikpeme and Justice Maurice Eneji to the National Judicial Council (NJC) for appointment as the chief judge of the state.

Justice Ikpeme is the most senior judge of the state’s judiciary and was appointed in acting capacity on December 3, 2019, following the retirement of former Chief Judge, Justice Michael Edem.

Justice Eneji was next in line.

The government stated its preference for Ikpeme J and Eneji J as the reserve candidate based, amongst others, on seniority.

The NJC, in December 2019, interviewed both candidates, found them suitable for the position but recommended Ikpeme J for appointment as the chief judge, being the most senior judge and not having any negative report.

On January 8, 2020, the government forwarded Ikpeme’s name to the Assembly for confirmation.

On February 28, some members of the state House of Assembly stayed away from the day’s deliberations, one of which was the confirmation of Justice Ikpeme.

The lawmakers shifted the chief judge’s confirmation till March 2, the day Justice Ikpeme’s acting tenure was to elapse.

On March 2, the lawmakers declined to confirm Justice Ikpeme, purportedly on the grounds that she is from Akwa Ibom State, adding that she would constitute a security risk despite that she is married to a Cross Riverian and her mother is from Cross River.

Following Ikpeme’s rejection, Governor Ben Ayade swore in Justice Eneji as the acting chief judge on March 3, 2020, without a second recourse to the National Judicial Council (NJC). But twice the NJC declined to recommend Eneji for substantive appointment.

As the tussle and intrigues continued, Ayade for the third time on October 19, 2020 swore in Justice Eyo Effiom Ita as the state’s new acting chief judge.

Gombe

Gombe State is enmeshed in a related controversy. For over a year, the state has not had a substantive chief judge, following the state’s attempt to disregard the seniority custom in the judiciary.

On November 16, the NJC rejected Justice Muazu Pindiga as the state government’s nominee for the position of chief judge.

The rejection – the second in a row – followed the Judicial Service Commission’s (JSC) refusal to comply with NJC’s directives to include the name of Justice Beatrice Lazarus Iliya in the list of nominees being considered for the position being the most senior judge in the state.

Justice Iliya told the story of her exclusion in two petitions to the NJC.

In the first, written on April 21, and addressed to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, the judge alleged that there was plot by the Gombe State Government to stop her from becoming Chief Judge.

Entitled “-Presentation by Hon. Justice Beatrice L. Iliya in Respect of the Appointment of Chief Judge of Gombe State High Court”, dated April 21, 2020, the petitioner, among other things, accused the government of masterminding acts aimed at stopping her from becoming the CJ of Gombe.

It read in part: “I was appointed the acting Chief Judge of Gombe State by a letter dated September 2, 2019, and pursuant to which I was sworn into office on September 4, 2019, in accordance with Section 271(4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended). I have served without renewal the three months provided by the constitution from September 4, 2019, to December 4, 2019.

“In its meeting of August 21, 2019, and by a letter ref. No. JSC/GMS/S/ADM/21/270 dated September 2, 2019, the Gombe Judicial Service Commission (JSC) shortlisted and forwarded my name as the preferred candidate and that of Justice Muazu Pindiga as a reserved candidate to the NJC for recommendation to the governor.”

She added that her tenure in acting capacity was not renewed on expiration and that the governor rather appointed Pindiga in an acting capacity on December 4, 2019, and renewed it on March 4, 2020.

“I was shocked to discover that while I was waiting for the re-presentation of our names after satisfying all the requirements of the NJC, the JSC headed by Justice Pindiga, on March 19, 2020, had a meeting where the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of Gombe, Zubairu Umar, served as pro-tempore chairman.

“Umar wrote a memorandum to the JSC and excluded my name as a candidate to be re-submitted to the council,” she stated.

The judge called on NJC to look into the matter and restore her as CJ. But the state did not budge. It again sent Justice Pindiga’s name to the NJC as the state government’s nominee.

In another letter of November 13, Justice Iliya contended that the exclusion of her name from the list sent to the NJC by the Gombe State Judicial Service Commission was a violation of the NJC directive on the appointment of a chief judge.

She noted that as the most senior judge on the Gombe State High Court Bench, there was no justification for the JSC not to send her name to the NJC.

The NJC granted her prayer by rejecting Justice Pindiga on November 16.

What the law says on appointment of CJ

The Constitution seems to be fairly clear on the modalities for appointment of a state chief judge.

Section 271(1) states: “The appointment of a person to the office of a chief judge of a state shall be made by the Governor of the state on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council subject to the confirmation by the House of Assembly of the state.”

Sub-section 2 states “The appointment of a person to the office of the chief judge of a state shall be made by the Governor of the state acting on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council,”

Sub-section 3: “A person shall not be qualified to hold office of a judge of a High Court of a state unless he is qualified to practise as a legal practitioner in Nigeria and has been so qualified for a period of not less than 10 years.”

Subsection 4: “If the office of the chief judge of a state is vacant or if the person holding the office is for any reason unable to perform the functions of the office, then, until a person has been appointed to and has assumed the functions of that office, or until the person holding the office has resumed those functions, the governor of the state shall appoint the most senior judge of the High Court to perform those functions.”

Advocacy groups back seniority tradition

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), on August 9, backed Justice Iliya. It urged the NJC to continue to resist any attempt to prevent her from becoming the substantive chief judge.

In its petition to the NJC and signed by its Country Vice-President, Rhoda Prevail Tyoden, and National Secretary, Evelyn Membere-Asimiea, FIDA alleged that the judge was being denied elevation to the chief judge of the state, ostensibly because of her gender and religion.

It also drew the attention of the NJC to the case of Justice Ikpeme of the Cross River State Judiciary.

Similarly, the Centre for Public Accountability (CPA) on November 22 called on the NJC to stand firm in defence of female judges from perceived discrimination by state governments, particularly in the appointment of a chief judge.

Its Executive Director, Mr. Olufemi Lawson, said while it strongly believed in the council’s commitment towards protecting the sanctity of the judiciary and, by extension, Nigeria’s democracy, it was disturbed by the worrying tendency of some state governments to truncate the seniority hierarchy in the appointment of chief judges.

A conspiracy against women?

Justices Ikpeme and Iliya’s plights are not new.

First female Chief Justice of Nigeria Justice Aloma Mariam Mukthar shared a related story when she was bowing out of the Supreme Court in 2014.

Mukthar said: “…I rose to be number two in the hierarchy of the Kano State Judiciary, and was to remain number two for years to come until I was elevated to the Court of Appeal. In 1982, the then chief judge, (an expatriate ) retired, and a judge that came on board a few years after my appointment as a judge was made the chief judge.

“When an exercise for appointment to the Court of Appeal commenced, the new chief judge asked if I was interested, I answered in the negative, because in spite of the situation on the ground I had no desire to be moving from state to state as the office demands.

Ben Ayade

“In 1985, the incumbent chief judge left for the Court of Appeal , again history repeated itself, for I was superseded by the then number four or five in the hierarchy of the court, after acting as the chief judge for some time, becoming the first woman in the country to discharge the function albeit temporarily. I took it in my stride and continued to work as though I was meant to be number (2) forever! To me, Allah wished it that way, and if he had said ‘no’ nobody could have commanded it to be ‘yes’. Indeed, it was as though I had full knowledge of what he had in store for me in future. People were always surprised at my attitude towards these developments…”

Justice Aloma later went on to become the first woman to be elevated to both the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court in Nigeria where she eventually retired as the first woman Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Another former Supreme Court Justice, Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi (JSC), shared a similar story when bowing out on retirement from the apex court at the mandatory age of 70.

Justice Ogunbiyi said: “With my position as High Court Judge, I remained truly grateful to God and very contented. My pre-occupation at that level was to give my best in the performance of my official function and also ensure that my family life did not suffer. As a result I was indifferent initially in moving up to the ladder to the higher court. However, through the counsel, assurance and encouragement of my dear husband, I was motivated that I have the intellectual capacity and tenacity to go higher and God helping me, I should not limit my horizon. This counsel now afforded me the encouragement and confidence to inform my chief judge of my interest to the Court of Appeal in the event there was an opening for Borno State quota. His response was that, he would let me know when the time came.This he never did despite the fact that at that time there was nobody at the Court of Appeal on the Borno quota. However, he recommended two of my juniors.”

Rivers State Governor Ezenwo Wike appointed Justice Daisy Okocha as the state’s 7th chief judge on January 4, 2016. She held the post until her retirement on January 15, 2016. She had also served as Chief Judge in an acting capacity before attaining the substantive appointment.

Okocha’s appointment came despite opposition by then governor, Rotimi Amaechi.

She was selected to replace Iche Ndu as acting chief judge in 2013. Although recommended by the NJC, Amaechi declined to appoint her. According to him, she was not eligible to succeed the retired CJ, and was chosen by the NJC mainly out of self-interest. In June 2015, under the new administration of Ezenwo Wike, Okocha was sworn in eventually as the acting CJ and became the first woman ever to hold this position, having been rated most senior high court judge by the NJC.

Is the office of state CJ exclusively for the most-senior judge?

A lecturer at the Nigerian Law School (NLS), Mr Sylvester Udemezue said the position of chief judge was not the birth right of the most senior judge.

Udemezue’s reasons are simple. He contended, among others, that “assuming the Constitution had intended the most senior judge to have an exclusive claim to that office, perhaps, Section 271(4) would have been couched thus, or perhaps something close to that, so that no one is left in doubt that the most senior must step into the office any time a vacancy occurs (although, and happily, this is not the case):

“If the office of Chief Judge of a State is vacant, the Governor of the State shall appoint the most senior Judge of the High Court to perform those functions in a substantive capacity, and if the person holding the office is for any reason unable to perform the functions of the office, the Governor of the State shall appoint the most senior Judge of the High Court to perform the functions of the office in an acting capacity, until the person holding the office has resumed those functions.”

“…Another thing that makes it crystal clear that the Constitution has not reserved the office of the substantive CJ of any State in Nigeria for the most senior judge in the State, is seen in the constitutional provision for recommendation by the NJC before the actual appointment is made by the Governor.

“For God’s sake, why would the constitution require the NJC to do any “RECOMMENDING” if it is all so obvious that only one person (namely, the most senior judge in the state high court) is entitled exclusively to be appointed into the office in a substantive capacity?

“…what I consider absurd is the constitution directing (happily, it does not so direct) that the NJC should do a recommendation to the Governor in a situation in which it is already clear that the Governor has an obligation to appoint only the most senior judge as the substantive CJ.

“The requirement for an NJC recommendation implies that several names may be sent to the NJC, from among which, the NJC may recommend one or more, for such an appointment; if the office of the substantive CJ of the state is reserved as a birth right exclusively for the most senior judge in the state, there would have been no need for any such NJC recommendation because the governor already knows what he must do as a matter of obligation, having no choice in the circumstances.

“Mandamus may even lie against the Governor if he fails to appoint the most senior judge as the substantive CJ, as soon as the office become vacant, mandamus being “a writ or order that is issued from a court of superior jurisdiction that commands an inferior tribunal, corporation, municipal corporation, or individual, to perform, or refrain from performing, a particular act, the performance of which is required by law as an obligation.”

What can the NJC do?

The NJC seems to be powerless to enforce its position on seniority. But Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) in Cross River and Akwa Ibom states have suggested a way out.

They charged the NJC to speak out or take the matter to the presidency. According to them, the conduct of the state government over the matter is akin to declaration of war on the judiciary in the state.

They spoke on November 7, while assessing the extent of damage at the house of Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba (SAN) and other judiciary related property in Calabar,

Mr. Paul Erokoro (SAN), who led the team, said: “Akon Ikpeme acted for three months, Maurice Eneji acted and now we have another. We cannot allow this to continue because there is too much uncertainty and it is creating difficulty in the development of the judiciary. Cases are not being properly assigned and are we expecting that we will run through the list of judges in Cross River state so that everybody will act?”

According to them, the NJC should report the State Assembly to the presidency, so that political pressure would be brought to them to do the right thing.

“NJC should not just be quiet. We want clarity and certainty in this matter. NJC is not saying anything, why can’t they ask concrete questions? If the NJC is convinced with the reasons given by the state House of Assembly, they should say so,” Erokoro said.