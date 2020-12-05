By David Adenuga Bauchi

The Emir of Dass, Bilyaminu Usman Othman has commended the peaceful State House of Assembly By-election held in Dass Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The Emir who cast his vote at his palace commended the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC for early arrival of election materials and the massive turn out of voters.

At the Bagel and Social Welfare polling units in Dass voters were seen waiting on the queue for accreditation and voting which commenced by 9:00am.

After casting his vote at the Social Welfare polling center in Bundot ward, a Special Adviser on Civil Servants and Labour Matters to the Governor of Bauchi State, Abdon Dalla Gin also commended INEC for the seamless exercise.

He confirmed that voting materials were distributed early enough to ensure that it was conducted peacefully.

Abdon Gin also commended the security arrangement put in place saying that, “with what is on the ground, there is no room for breach of peace, you can see how people are behaving themselves orderly.”

He expressed optimism that the PDP will win the bye-election having campaigned at all the nooks and corners of the LGA coupled with the developmental projects the state government is doing across the state.