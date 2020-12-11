Our Reporter

BAUCHI State Primary Health Care Development Agency has said four million people will be vaccinated against yellow fever in 19 local governments.

The Chairman, Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Bauchi that the exercise would begin in January as a preventive measure against outbreak of the disease.

“With support from the Federal Government, Bauchi State will conduct mass vaccination targeting persons from age one to 44 in the 19 councils.

“Bauchi State has 20 local governments. In 2019, the people of Alkaleri Local Government were massively vaccinated, and aerial and indoor residual sprays were also carried out.”